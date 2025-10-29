Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منع جندي إسرائيلي من دخول بلد أوروبي.. ما علاقة لبنان وغزة؟

Lebanon 24
29-10-2025 | 07:02
احتجزت سلطات التشيك في مطار براغ الدولي جنديا في الجيش الإسرائيلي شارك في الحرب في غزة ولبنان، بعد أن تلقت إخطارا من فرنسا يفيد بوجود "تنبيه جنائي" صادر بحقه، رغم أنه لم يسبق له زيارة فرنسا مطلقا.

وبحسب رواية الجندي الاحتياطي، الذي سافر إلى براغ لقضاء إجازة قصيرة مع زوجته، فقد تم احتجازه لساعات طويلة داخل المطار قبل أن يمنع من دخول البلاد ويجبر على العودة إلى إسرائيل، وفق صحيفة "يديعوت أحرنوت".

وقال الجندي للصحيفة الإسرائيلية: "عاملوني كمجرم، ولا أحد يقدم لي تفسيرا لما حدث". (سكاي نيوز عربية)
 
