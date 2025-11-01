Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظة "نهب".. هذا ما رصدته طائرة أميركية في غزة

Lebanon 24
01-11-2025 | 14:21
A-
A+
Doc-P-1436891-638976257611479939.PNG
Doc-P-1436891-638976257611479939.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
نشرت القيادة المركزية الأميركية، السبت، مقطع فيديو يرصد لحظة "نهب" شاحنة مساعدات في قطاع غزة.


وقالت القيادة المركزية الأميركية، على حسابها في منصة "إكس"، تعليقا على الفيديو: "طائرة أميركية بدون طيار ترصد شاحنة مساعدات تُنهب من قبل حماس في غزة".
 

وأضافت: "رصد مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري (CMCC) بقيادة الولايات المتحدة عناصر يُشتبه في انتمائهم لحماس ينهبون شاحنة مساعدات كانت ضمن قافلة إنسانية تُوصل مساعدات ضرورية من شركاء دوليين إلى سكان غزة في شمال خان يونس".

 
وتابعت: "تم تنبيه مركز التنسيق عبر كاميرات مراقبة من طائرة أميركية بدون طيار من طراز MQ-9 تُحلق في سماء المنطقة لمراقبة تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار بين حماس وإسرائيل. لقد هاجم العناصر السائق وسرقوا المساعدات والشاحنة. ولا يُعرف مصير السائق حالياً".


وذكرت القيادة المركزية الأميركية أنه "خلال الأسبوع الماضي، قام الشركاء الدوليون بتوصيل أكثر من 600 شاحنة من البضائع التجارية والمساعدات إلى غزة يومياً"، مشيرة إلى أن "الحادث الذي حصل يُقوّض تلك الجهود".


وأشارت إلى أن "ما يقرب من 40 دولة ومنظمة دولية مُمثلة في مركز التنسيق المدني العسكري تتعاون للمساعدة في تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية واللوجستية والأمنية إلى غزة". (سكاي نيوز عربية)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
نائب الرئيس الأميركي: سيتم إطلاق سراح الرهائن من غزة في أي لحظة
lebanon 24
02/11/2025 14:35:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
في "أيّ لحظة"... خبير يكشف ما قد يحصل بين الجيش السوريّ و"قسد"
lebanon 24
02/11/2025 14:35:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مصادر دبلوماسية أميركية رفيعة: لحظة التغيير التي أوجدها الرئيس ترامب قد ولّت
lebanon 24
02/11/2025 14:35:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو: لحظة استثنائية بين رونالدو وبنزيما في "كلاسيكو السعودية"
lebanon 24
02/11/2025 14:35:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

القيادة المركزية

الولايات المتحدة

مركز التنسيق

سكاي نيوز

سكان غزة

سكاي نيو

خان يونس

قطاع غزة

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:32 | 2025-11-02
08:30 | 2025-11-02
08:14 | 2025-11-02
08:00 | 2025-11-02
07:33 | 2025-11-02
07:20 | 2025-11-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24