Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى وجرجى بتحطم طائرة عقب إقلاعها في ولاية كنتاكي الأميركية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-11-2025 | 23:26
A-
A+
Doc-P-1438177-638979211180771905.webp
Doc-P-1438177-638979211180771905.webp photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
في حادثة مأسوية، أعلن حاكم ولاية كنتاكي آندي بشير ان حادث تحطم طائرة شحن عقب إقلاعها من مطار لويزفيل الدولي أسفر عن سقوط ثلاثة قتلى على الأقل وإصابة 11 آخرين.
 
 
وكانت هيئة الطيران الفيدرالية الأميركية قد أفادت بتحطم طائرة شحن عقب إقلاعها من مطار لويزفيل الدولي في ولاية كنتاكي.

ووفق هيئة الطيران، فإن "طائرة الرحلة 2976 التابعة لشركة (يو بي إس) تحطمت قرابة الساعة 17:15 بالتوقيت المحلي"، مشيرة إلى أن الطائرة من طراز "مكدونيل دوغلاس إم دي-11" وكانت متجهة إلى هاواي.

وأضافت الهيئة أنه ستجري بالتعاون مع المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل تحقيقا في حادث تحطم الطائرة.
 
 
 
 
 
 
وذكرت شركة "يو بي إس" في بيان، إن ثلاثة من أفراد الطاقم كانوا في الطائرة وقت الحادثة.

وأظهرت صور نُشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سحبا كثيفة من الدخان الأسود تتصاعد في السماء.
Advertisement

وقالت شبكة "فوكس نيوز"، إن الشرطة حثّت المواطنين على تجنب منطقة تحطم الطائرة، وأصدرت تنبيها لهم بالبقاء في منازلهم في المناطق التي تقع ضمن نطاق 8 كيلومترات من المطار.

ووفق حاكم كنتاكي فإن هناك معلومات عن تضرر عدد من الشركات في المطار جرّاء الحادث، وفقما نقلت شبكة "سي إن إن".
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
تحطّم طائرة عقب إقلاعها في ولاية كنتاكي
lebanon 24
05/11/2025 10:58:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تحطّم طائرة شحن في مطار لويفيل الدولي بولاية كنتاكي الأميركية
lebanon 24
05/11/2025 10:58:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أ.ب: اندلاع حريق ضخم إثر تحطّم طائرة تابعة لشركة "يو بي إس" أثناء إقلاعها من مطار لويفيل بولاية كنتاكي
lebanon 24
05/11/2025 10:58:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إدارة الطيران الأميركية: تأخر عمليات الإقلاع في مطار فينيكس الدولي في ولاية أريزونا نتيجة نقص الطواقم
lebanon 24
05/11/2025 10:58:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

المجلس الوطني

ولاية كنتاكي

مجلس الوطني

فوكس نيوز

الفيدرالي

دوغلاس

المطار

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:56 | 2025-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:00 | 2025-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:00 | 2025-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:28 | 2025-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:39 | 2025-11-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
03:45 | 2025-11-05
03:44 | 2025-11-05
03:36 | 2025-11-05
03:25 | 2025-11-05
03:14 | 2025-11-05
03:00 | 2025-11-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24