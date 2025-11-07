Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مبعوث ترامب يؤكد دعم واشنطن لعراق قوي وخالٍ من الميليشيات

Lebanon 24
07-11-2025 | 16:53
أكد مارك سافايا، مبعوث الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب إلى بغداد، أن الولايات المتحدة تدعم العراق في مسيرته نحو مستقبل قوي ومستقل.

وشدد سافايا في منشور على منصة "إكس" على موقف بلاده الداعم لعراق خالٍ من الميليشيات المدعومة من الخارج، على حد قوله.

جاء هذا بعدما جدد حزب الله العراقي، الجمعة، رفضه نزع سلاحه.

وقال المتحدث العسكري باسمه، جعفر الحسيني، في بيان إن "سلاحنا سيبقى بأيدينا"، معتبراً أن "سلاحنا شرعي ومنضبط".

الولايات المتحدة

دونالد ترامب

جعفر الحسيني

الله العراقي

حزب الله

الحسيني

العراقي

العراق

