بعد وقتٍ قصير من إفتتاحه... إنهيار جزء من جسر في الصين

🚨BREAKING:🇨🇳 The Hongqi Bridge in Shuangjiangkou, Sichuan Province, China, partially collapsed today. Authorities believe that cracks in the nearby mountainside likely caused by water accumulation from a nearby reservoir played a major role in the incident. pic.twitter.com/vWzNxdrhgQ
— 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) November 11, 2025
🚨BREAKING:🇨🇳 The Hongqi Bridge in Shuangjiangkou, Sichuan Province, China, partially collapsed today. Authorities believe that cracks in the nearby mountainside likely caused by water accumulation from a nearby reservoir played a major role in the incident. pic.twitter.com/vWzNxdrhgQ