عربي-دولي

بعد وقتٍ قصير من إفتتاحه... إنهيار جزء من جسر في الصين

Lebanon 24
11-11-2025 | 10:44
قالت السلطات الصينيّة في إقليم سيتشوان، إنّ "جزءا من جسر حديث الافتتاح انهار على طريق سريع يربط قلب البلاد مع التبت، من دون وقوع إصابات". 


وذكرت السلطات أنّ "الشرطة في مدينة مايركانغ أغلقت جسر "هونغ تشي"، الذي يبلغ طوله 758 مترا أمام حركة المرور، بعد ظهور تشققات على منحدرات وطرق قريبة". (ارم نيوز)
 
 
