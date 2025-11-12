"قسد" تتعهد بتسريع دمج قواتها في الدولة السورية

Thank you to President Trump @POTUS for his leadership on Syria and for giving the Syrian people a chance for greatness.
I just had a wonderful phone call with Ambassador Tom Barrack @USAMBTurkiye to discuss the outcomes of the meeting with President Al-Sharaa in the White House…
— Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) November 11, 2025
