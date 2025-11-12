Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"قسد" تتعهد بتسريع دمج قواتها في الدولة السورية

Lebanon 24
12-11-2025 | 05:56
تعهد قائد قسد (قوات سوريا الديمقراطية) مظلوم عبدي، بالعمل على تسريع عملية دمج قواته في الهيكل الرسمي للدولة السورية.
 
 
وفي منشور له عبر منصة "آكس"، أعرب عبدي عن تقديره لدور الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بدعم المسار السياسي في سوريا، وقال: "أشكر ترامب على قيادته بشأن سوريا، وعلى منح الشعب السوري فرصة لتحقيق عظمة مستقبله".
 

وذكر عبدي أنه "أجرى مكالمة هاتفية مثمرة مع السفير الأميركي (في تركيا)، المبعوث الخاص إلى سوريا توم باراك، لمناقشة نتائج اجتماعه مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في البيت الأبيض"، مشيراً إلى أنهما اتفقا "تسريع خطوات دمج قوات سوريا الديمقراطية في مؤسسات الدولة السورية".


وأكد عبدي أن انضمام سوريا إلى "التحالف الدولي" لمكافحة تنظيم "داعش" يُعد "خطوة محورية" تعزز الجهود المشتركة نحو تحقيق هزيمة دائمة للتنظيم، والقضاء على تهديده للأمن الإقليمي.


وختم عبدي منشوره قائلاً: "نحن نعمل بجدّ وثقة مع شركائنا، وبالتنسيق الوثيق، لدفع عجلة التقدم نحو مستقبل أكثر أماناً وازدهاراً لشعبنا السوري، في دولة موحدة وذات سيادة".
 
 
