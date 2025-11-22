Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في إيران.. غابات عمرها 25 مليون سنة "تحترق"!

Lebanon 24
22-11-2025 | 06:41
طالبت إيران على نحو عاجل بمساعدة خارجية لإخماد حريق هائل مستعر منذ أيام في شمال البلاد، التهم غابات مُدرجة على قائمة يونسكو للتراث العالمي.
 
 
وتشكل هذه الغابات، الممتدة على نحو 1000 كيلومتر على طول بحر قزوين، في إيران، وأذربيجان المجاورة، "كتلة فريدة من الغابات" وفق يونسكو، نظراً لقِدمها، إذ يتراوح عمرها بين 25 و50 مليون عام، وتنوعها البيولوجي إذ تضم أكثر من 3200 نوع من النباتات.
 
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية "إرنا" اليوم السبت، أن حريقاً اندلع في المنطقة يوم 1 تشرين الثاني، وبعد السيطرة عليه بعد بضعة أيام، اشتعل مجدداً وبقوة في 15 من الشهر ذاته.


وقال محمد جعفر قائمبانه، نائب الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، أمس الجمعة عبر إكس: "في ظل استحالة احتواء الحريق، ومنع انتشاره إلى الغابات المحيطة، طلبت إيران مساعدة عاجلة من الدول الصديقة".


بدورها، قالت شينا أنصاري، رئيسة منظمة حماية البيئة الإيرانية، أمس السبت إنَّ "تركيا سترسل طائرتين متخصصتين في رش المياه، ومروحية، و8 إطفائيين".
 
 
وأضافت في تصريح للتلفزيون الرسمي: "إذا لزم الأمر، سنطلب المساعدة من روسيا أيضاً".


وذكرت وكالة تسنيم للأنباء أن الحريق "بفعل فاعل"، ويُعتقد أن صيادين أشعلوه في منطقة إيليت الصخرية بمحافظة مازندران، شمال إيران.
 
 
وتحدثت وسائل الإعلام عن احتراق 8 هكتارات، في وقت تواجه فيه إيران واحدة من أسوأ موجات الجفاف منذ بداية تسجيلات الأرصاد الجوية منذ 6 عقود. (24)

 
