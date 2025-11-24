Advertisement

أعمدة رماد وغازات سامة.. ثوران بركاني يغطي سماء الجزيرة العربية (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
24-11-2025 | 00:48
Doc-P-1446026-638995674792204106.jpg
Doc-P-1446026-638995674792204106.jpg photos 0
شهدت إثيوبيا صباح اليوم الاثنين ثورانًا بركانيًا عنيفًا في جبل "هايلي جوبي" الواقع ضمن سلسلة جبال إرتا آلي بمنطقة داناكيل النائية. وبدأ الانفجار البركاني في الساعة 8:30 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، على بعد نحو 15 كيلومترًا جنوب شرق بركان إرتا آلي الشهير ذي النشاط المستمر.

وأدى الثوران إلى تصاعد عمود هائل من الرماد البركاني بلغ ارتفاعه بين 10 و15 كيلومترًا، امتدت سحابه فوق أجزاء من جنوب غرب شبه الجزيرة العربية. كما أظهرت بيانات الأقمار الصناعية انبعاث كميات كبيرة من غاز ثاني أكسيد الكبريت.
 
ويعتبر بركان هايلي جوبي خامدًا منذ آلاف السنين، ما يجعل هذا الثوران حدثًا استثنائيًا بعد فترة طويلة من السكون. وبسبب بعد المنطقة وعزلة سكانها، تظل المعلومات محدودة وتعتمد بشكل رئيسي على صور الأقمار الصناعية والدراسات الجيولوجية القليلة المتاحة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
