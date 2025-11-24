أعمدة رماد وغازات سامة.. ثوران بركاني يغطي سماء الجزيرة العربية (فيديو وصور)

Here we observe the ash plume from the first recorded volcanic eruption from Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia in 10,000+ years! This is the northern end of the East African Rift Valley, a geologic spreading center driven by the Great African Superplume. pic.twitter.com/wksMnbfEI4
— Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) November 23, 2025
Here we observe the ash plume from the first recorded volcanic eruption from Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia in 10,000+ years! This is the northern end of the East African Rift Valley, a geologic spreading center driven by the Great African Superplume. pic.twitter.com/wksMnbfEI4