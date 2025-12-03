Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لأول مرة.. قمر صناعي يرصد تسونامي بدقة مذهلة (صور)

Lebanon 24
03-12-2025 | 07:34
A-
A+
Doc-P-1450365-639003695659839634.jpg
Doc-P-1450365-639003695659839634.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تمكن القمر الصناعي "سووت" (SWOT)، التابع لوكالة ناسا ومركز الفضاء الفرنسي، من رصد موجة تسونامي بشكل دقيق للمرة الأولى، ما يمثل تطورًا علميًا مهمًا في فهم ديناميات هذه الموجات المدمرة وتعزيز أنظمة الإنذار المبكر.

وقع الحدث في 29 تموز 2025، عندما ضرب زلزال قوي بقوة 8.8 درجة قبالة الساحل الجنوبي الشرقي لروسيا بمنطقة انزلاق كريل-كامشاتكا، واندفعت موجة تسونامي عبر المحيط الهادئ في اللحظة التي كان يمر فيها القمر الصناعي فوق المنطقة، ما سمح بالتقاط بيانات دقيقة عن انتشار الموجة.

تحليل بيانات "سووت" مع قراءات ثلاث عوامات ذكية تابعة لنظام DART كشف أن الموجة لم تنتشر ككتلة واحدة كما تفترض النماذج التقليدية، بل انقسمت إلى موجة رئيسية كبيرة تليها موجات أصغر حجماً.
 
Advertisement
ووصف أنخيل رويز-أنجولو، قائد الدراسة من جامعة أيسلندا، أهمية هذا الاكتشاف: "بيانات سووت مثل نظارة جديدة تُظهر لنا ما كان مخفيًا. الآن يمكننا رصد شريط بعرض 120 كيلومترا بدقة عالية غير مسبوقة".

ويؤكد العلماء أن هذه القدرة على المراقبة الدقيقة يمكن أن تُستخدم مستقبلاً في تتبع موجات التسونامي في الوقت الفعلي، ما يمنح المجتمعات الساحلية أقصى قدر من التحذير ويعزز سلامتها. (روسيا اليوم)
مواضيع ذات صلة
من أعنف الأحداث الكونية: انفجار نجم ضخم يشبه حبة الزيتون يُرصد لأول مرة
lebanon 24
03/12/2025 16:38:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
صور أقمار صناعية ترصد مؤشرات "مقابر جماعية" في الفاشر
lebanon 24
03/12/2025 16:38:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مقاتلات صينية بلا ذيل ترصد لأول مرة
lebanon 24
03/12/2025 16:38:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
عرض تاريخي: كنوز توت عنخ آمون تُجمع لأول مرة في المتحف الكبير (صور)
lebanon 24
03/12/2025 16:38:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المحيط الهادئ

جامعة أيسلندا

روسيا اليوم

مركز الفضاء

وكالة ناسا

روسيا

العلم

جامع

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:14 | 2025-12-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:34 | 2025-12-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:00 | 2025-12-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:14 | 2025-12-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:52 | 2025-12-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
09:27 | 2025-12-03
09:19 | 2025-12-03
09:12 | 2025-12-03
09:00 | 2025-12-03
08:38 | 2025-12-03
08:31 | 2025-12-03
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24