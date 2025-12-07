Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كيلاويا في أقوى ثوران له… مشاهد بركانية نادرة للغاية!

Lebanon 24
07-12-2025 | 02:02
A-
A+
Doc-P-1451813-639006953798714370.jpg
Doc-P-1451813-639006953798714370.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أفادت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية بأن بركان كيلاويا في جزيرة هاواي شهد ثورانًا غير مسبوق خلال الحلقة الثامنة والثلاثين من نشاطه، حيث قذف حممه إلى ارتفاع 370 مترًا (1200 قدم).

ولأول مرة منذ بدء هذا الثوران، ظهرت ثلاث نوافير حمم متقاربة الحجم تنفث الحمم بشكل متزامن، وهو حدث وصفه الخبراء بأنه نادر للغاية. وكانت الفوهة الجنوبية هي المسيطرة، فيما انخفضت نوافير الفوهات الشمالية عن ذروتها السابقة البالغة 150 مترًا، في حين سجلت الفوهات الثلاثة معًا ارتفاعًا يصل إلى 150 مترًا قبل هيمنة الفوهة الجنوبية.

ويعد بركان كيلاويا واحدًا من أكثر البراكين نشاطًا على الأرض، ويحظى بمكانة كبيرة في الميثولوجيا الهاوايية باعتباره مقر الإلهة بيلي، إلهة البراكين.
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
في هاواي.. ثوران بركان كيلوا يذهل العالم بمشهد نادر (فيديو)
lebanon 24
07/12/2025 12:11:35 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أعمدة رماد وغازات سامة.. ثوران بركاني يغطي سماء الجزيرة العربية (فيديو وصور)
lebanon 24
07/12/2025 12:11:35 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إير إنديا وأكاسا تلغيان رحلات بسبب ثوران بركان في إثيوبيا
lebanon 24
07/12/2025 12:11:35 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ظهور نادر للغاية لـ"الشبح الأبيض"
lebanon 24
07/12/2025 12:11:35 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

جزيرة هاواي

the end

الشمالي

البراك

الشمال

جزيرة

كاني

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:57 | 2025-12-07
04:50 | 2025-12-07
04:37 | 2025-12-07
04:05 | 2025-12-07
04:00 | 2025-12-07
04:00 | 2025-12-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24