كيلاويا في أقوى ثوران له… مشاهد بركانية نادرة للغاية!

Evolution of the rare triple fountain LARGEST eruptive episode (ep.38) yet at Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii since Dec. 2024. The main fountain reached heights of 1000+ ft its lateral distance was nearly 1/2 a mile as seen near the end! WOW 💥 pic.twitter.com/N45ODc4Zs2
— Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) December 7, 2025
Evolution of the rare triple fountain LARGEST eruptive episode (ep.38) yet at Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii since Dec. 2024. The main fountain reached heights of 1000+ ft its lateral distance was nearly 1/2 a mile as seen near the end! WOW 💥 pic.twitter.com/N45ODc4Zs2