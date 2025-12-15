تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

من على سرير المستشفى... شاهدوا أحدث صورة "لبطل سيدني" أحمد الأحمد

Lebanon 24
15-12-2025 | 07:38
Doc-P-1455474-639014067047590187.jpg
Doc-P-1455474-639014067047590187.jpg photos 0
نشر رئيس حكومة ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز الأسترالية كريس مينز، صورة على حسابه في "إكس"، لأحمد الأحمد من على سرير المستشفى.
وقال مينز تعليقاً على الصورة:" أحمد بطلٌ حقيقي. الليلة الماضية، أنقذت شجاعته النادرة بلا شك أرواحًا لا تُحصى عندما نزع سلاح إرهابي مُخاطرًا بحياته. تشرفت بزيارته اليوم، لأنقل إليه شكر وتقدير جميع سكان ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز".
 
وكان الأحمد الذي ينحدر من مدينة إدلب السوريّة تصدر اسمه وسائل الإعلام العالمية، إثر انقضاضه على أحد المسلحين اللذين هاجما شاطئ بوندي الشهير في سيدني يوم أمس. (العربية) 
 
 
ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز

ويلز الأسترالية

وسائل الإعلام

أحمد الأحمد

الأسترالية

كريس مينز

الأسترالي

نيو ساوث

