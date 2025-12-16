تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

من البيت الابيض.. ترامب يعلن خطوبة نجله الأكبر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-12-2025 | 02:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1455824-639014746369047337.jpg
Doc-P-1455824-639014746369047337.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترامب، في البيت الأبيض، خطوبة ابنه الأكبر دونالد جونيور وبيتينا أندرسون، وذلك وفقا لفيديو نشرته لورا لومر على موقع X.
 
وقال دونالد الابن، البالغ من العمر 47 عاما، خلال الإعلان: "عادة ما أجد الكلمات المناسبة للتعبير عن مشاعري، فأنا بارع في التعبير عن فرحتي. أود أن أشكر بيتينا على هذه الكلمة: 'نعم'".
 
ثم أدلت أندرسون بتصريحها قائلة: "لقد كانت هذه عطلة نهاية أسبوع لا تنسى. سأتزوج من حب حياتي، وأشعر أنني أسعد فتاة في العالم. شكرا لكم".
 

Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
ترامب ينشر فيديو مُولّد بالذكاء الاصطناعي مع رونالدو داخل البيت الأبيض
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16/12/2025 14:31:23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب يوبخ مراسلًا ويبرر هدمه لجناح في البيت الأبيض (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16/12/2025 14:31:23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الشرع يحيي السوريين خارج البيت الأبيض (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16/12/2025 14:31:23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
البيت الأبيض: ترامب يعتزم الكشف عن مساعدات بقيمة 12 مليار دولار للمزارعين المتضررين من الحرب التجارية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16/12/2025 14:31:23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

الرئيس دونالد ترامب

دونالد ترامب

البيت الأبيض

التعبير عن

لورا لومر

وقال دونا

بيت الأب

دونالد

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:27 | 2025-12-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:26 | 2025-12-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:10 | 2025-12-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:05 | 2025-12-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:04 | 2025-12-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:27 | 2025-12-16
Lebanon24
07:26 | 2025-12-16
Lebanon24
07:10 | 2025-12-16
Lebanon24
07:05 | 2025-12-16
Lebanon24
07:04 | 2025-12-16
Lebanon24
07:00 | 2025-12-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24