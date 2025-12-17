تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عمره 4500 عام.. إكتشاف معبد لـ"إله الشمس" في مصر

Lebanon 24
17-12-2025 | 09:19
أعلن علماء آثار عن اكتشاف بقايا معبد مصري قديم يعود تاريخه إلى نحو 4500 عام، كان مخصصًا لعبادة الإله رع، إله الشمس في مصر القديمة، في منطقة أبو غراب، على بعد نحو 14 كيلومترًا جنوب العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، وخمسة أميال غرب نهر النيل.
 
ويتميّز المعبد بتصميم معماري فريد يتيح مراقبة السماء من سطحه.
 
وقالت وزارة السياحة والآثار المصرية، إنّ "المعبد كان مبنى ضخمًا تزيد مساحته على 1000 متر مربع، وشُيّد بأمر من الفرعون نيوسر رع إيني، الذي حكم خلال الفترة بين عامي 2420 و2389 قبل الميلاد، في عهد الأسرة الخامسة. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
