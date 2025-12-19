تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

من البطولات إلى المأساة.. وفاة أسطورة رياضية وعائلته بتحطم طائرة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-12-2025 | 00:12
لقي أسطورة سباقات ناسكار السابق غريج بيغل مصرعه مع زوجته كريستينا وطفليه إيما (14 عامًا) ورايدر (5 أعوام)، إثر تحطم طائرته الخاصة، صباح الخميس في مطار إقليم ستيتسفيل بولاية نورث كارولينا.

وبحسب السلطات المحلية، وقع الحادث قرابة الساعة العاشرة و15 دقيقة صباحًا بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي، مشيرة إلى أن الطائرة كانت مملوكة لبيغل، وهو مطار يُستخدم عادة من قبل فرق ناسكار وشركات كبرى.
 
 

ونعى عدد من المسؤولين بيغل، بينهم النائب الأميركي ريتشارد هدسون، الذي عبّر عن حزنه العميق، مؤكدًا أن الراحل لم يكن بطلًا رياضيًا فحسب، بل شخصًا استثنائيًا كرّس حياته لخدمة الآخرين، وترك أثرًا إنسانيًا يوازي إنجازاته الرياضية.

ويُعد بيغل، المعروف بلقب "ذا بيف"، من أبرز سائقي ناسكار في تاريخها، إذ تم ترشيحه إلى قاعة مشاهير ناسكار وأُدرج ضمن قائمة أعظم 75 سائقًا في تاريخ البطولة. وحقق إنجازًا فريدًا كأول سائق يتوّج بألقاب في سلسلة الشاحنات وسلسلة إكستينتي، إضافة إلى مسيرة حافلة في سلسلة الكأس بين عامي 2002 و2016، سجل خلالها 19 فوزًا واحتل الوصافة في موسم 2015.

كما عُرف بيغل بمبادراته الإنسانية، إذ لفت الأنظار العام الماضي عندما استخدم طائرته الهليكوبتر لإنقاذ شخص عالق خلال إعصار هيلين في نورث كارولينا، وشارك تفاصيل المهمة عبر منصة "إكس"، حيث تمكن بعد محاولات صعبة من إيصال مساعدات غذائية وطبية ووقود. ونال عن ذلك جائزة مايرز برذر تقديرًا لجهوده الإنسانية.
