عربي-دولي

بمشاركة قوات أردنية.. الجيش الأميركي يقصف أكثر من 70 هدفا لداعش في سوريا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-12-2025 | 23:11
نفذ التحالف الدولي ضد داعش ليلا ضربات ضمن عملية "عين الصقر" لعشرات المواقع في وسط سوريا وطالت مناطق البادية ودير الزور والرقة وحمص.

واستخدمت أكثر من 100 قذيفة دقيقة خلال العملية، وسط توقعات بأن تستمر العملية لأسابيع عدة وربما شهر، وفق ما كشف مسؤولون أميركيون.
 
كما شاركت القوات الجوية الأردنية في إسناد الضربات عبر طائرات مقاتلة دعماً للعملية ضد التنظيم.

ونشرت القيادة الوسطى الأميركية (سنتكوم) لقطات للضربات التي شنتها على مواقع لتنظيم "داعش" في سوريا.
 
 
 
وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة أن طائرات مقاتلة ومروحيات هجومية ومدفعية أميركية قصفت عشرات الأهداف في أنحاء وسط سوريا، ضمن عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق أطلق عليها اسم "عين الصقر"، ضد مواقع لتنظيم "داعش".

وجاء القصف وفق واشنطن، ردا على مقتل 3 أميركيين قبل أيام، في هجوم وقع بمنطقة تدمر وسط سوريا.

من جهته، أفاد مصدر أمني سوري "فرانس برس"، أن الغارات الجوية نفذت في البادية بريف مدينة حمص، وفي مناطق ريفية قرب دير الزور والرقة.

وقال قائد "سنتكوم" براد كوبر في بيان: "سنواصل بلا هوادة ملاحقة الإرهابيين الذين يسعون إلى إلحاق الأذى بالأميركيين ويشركائنا في جميع أنحاء المنطقة".

إلى ذلك، انتشرت خلال الساعات الماضية على مواقع التواصل صورة لجندي أميركي نشرتها وزارة الدفاع، يكتب أسماء الجنديين والمدني الذين قتلوا، على قنبلة قبيل إطلاق نحو أهداف لداعش.
 
 
 
الولايات المتحدة

وزارة الدفاع

الأميركيين

الأردنية

من جهته

الأردني

الغارات

واشنطن

