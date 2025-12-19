بمشاركة قوات أردنية.. الجيش الأميركي يقصف أكثر من 70 هدفا لداعش في سوريا (فيديو)

Tonight, U.S. and Jordanian forces struck 70+ ISIS targets in Syria with 100+ precision munitions. Peace through strength. pic.twitter.com/XWWvfqBBFT
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 20, 2025
Defense Department image just released appears to show a service member leaving a message on an explosive shell for the three Americans killed in an ambush in Syria last weekend. pic.twitter.com/qsKk5Z1gRH
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 20, 2025
