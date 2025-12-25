تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: لحظة عائلية مؤثرة تجمع كيت ميدلتون وابنتها شارلوت في عيد الميلاد

Lebanon 24
25-12-2025 | 02:49
A-
A+
Doc-P-1459681-639022531297750660.jfif
Doc-P-1459681-639022531297750660.jfif photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
شهدت خدمة الترانيم الموسيقية السنوية لعيد الميلاد التي نظمتها أميرة ويلز، كيت ميدلتون، لحظة مميزة مع ابنتها الأميرة شارلوت البالغة من العمر 10 سنوات، حيث قدّمت الأم وابنتها دويتو موسيقي على آلة البيانو، في مفاجأة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا لدى الجمهور.

وأقيم الحفل الخامس في دير وستمنستر بلندن، بحضور نحو 1600 شخص من أفراد العائلة المالكة وضيوف، وجرى بثه عبر قناة ITV البريطانية، حيث عزفت الأم وابنتها مقطوعة "هولم ساوند" للمؤلف الموسيقي الأيرلندي كوبر، في مشهد عائلي مؤثر أظهر الروابط القوية بين الأم وابنتها.

وعبرت كيت ميدلتون عبر فيديو نشرته على إنستغرام عن روح عيد الميلاد الحقيقية، مشيرة إلى أن الحب يظهر بأبسط الطرق، مثل الإصغاء، كلمات المواساة، واللفتات الصغيرة التي تشكل جوهر الحياة الجميل.
 
سبق الحفل نشر مقطع تشويقي على حساب العائلة المالكة أظهر يد كيت على مفاتيح البيانو، والتي ارتدت فيها خاتم خطوبتها من الياقوت، قبل أن تنضم إليها يد شارلوت، مع تعليق "ثنائي مميز".

وشارك في القداس الأمير ويليام مع أبنائه الأمير جورج (12 عامًا) ولويس (7 أعوام)، وسط حضور لافت من أفراد العائلة الملكية، بينهم صوفي دوقة إدنبرة، وزارا تيندال وزوجها، ووالدا كيت، وشقيقها جيمس مع زوجته، في دعم عائلي بارز لهذه المناسبة الملكية.
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
رسالة مؤثّرة من كيت ميدلتون... ماذا قالت فيها؟
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/12/2025 15:02:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
كيت ميدلتون تبرعت بشجرة الميلاد لمركز علاجها من السرطان
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/12/2025 15:02:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فرحة العودة: حين يجمع عيد الميلاد المغتربين بوطنهم
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/12/2025 15:02:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو: إطلالة جريئة لهيفاء وهبي في عيد الميلاد
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/12/2025 15:02:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

المرأة

العائلة المالكة

عيد الميلاد

البريطانية

البريطاني

ويليام

جورج

شارل

لندن

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:48 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
07:47 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
07:00 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
06:52 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
06:37 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
06:30 | 2025-12-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24