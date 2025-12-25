تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الشأن الأوكراني بين زيلينسكي وويتكوف

Lebanon 24
25-12-2025 | 12:44
A-
A+
Doc-P-1459897-639022889250338285.jpg
Doc-P-1459897-639022889250338285.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إنه ناقش تفاصيل مهمة بشأن الحرب الأوكرانية في خلال اتصال هاتفي مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، بعدما كشف في اليوم السابق عن تفاصيل الخطة الأمريكية الجديدة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.

وأكد زيلينسكي عبر اكس أن أفكاراً جيدة يمكن أن تسهم في التوصل إلى نتيجة مشتركة وسلام دائم".

وأضاف: "إننا نعمل ليل نهار على مدار الساعة لتقريب نهاية هذه الحرب الروسية الوحشية ضد أوكرانيا، ولضمان أن تكون جميع الوثائق والخطوات واقعية وفعّالة وموثوقة".


Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
إنترفاكس عن الكرملين: روسيا تنتظر رد الولايات المتحدة بعد محادثات بوتين وويتكوف بشأن الأزمة الأوكرانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
26/12/2025 01:21:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
زيلينسكي بشأن المنطقة الاقتصادية الحرة في دونباس: القرار يعود للشعب الأوكراني
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
26/12/2025 01:21:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
زيلينسكي: اتفقنا في الاتصال مع ماكرون وستارمر وويتكوف على مناقشة مزيد من التفاصيل في لقاءات مباشرة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
26/12/2025 01:21:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مسؤول أوكراني: بدء الاجتماع بين الوفدين الأميركي والأوكراني بشأن خطة السلام
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
26/12/2025 01:21:45 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

فولوديمير زيلينسكي

الأمريكية الجديدة

ستيف ويتكوف

جاريد كوشنر

الأوكرانية

الأمريكية

فولوديمير

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09:30 | 2025-12-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:50 | 2025-12-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
01:23 | 2025-12-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12:47 | 2025-12-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
01:45 | 2025-12-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
16:52 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
16:37 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
16:30 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
16:27 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
16:00 | 2025-12-25
Lebanon24
15:37 | 2025-12-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24