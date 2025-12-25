الشأن الأوكراني بين زيلينسكي وويتكوف

Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working… pic.twitter.com/gsgIn4AHW5
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 25, 2025
Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner. I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people. We are truly working… pic.twitter.com/gsgIn4AHW5