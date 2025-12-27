تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

"هاكرز إيرانيون" يهدّدون نتنياهو.. رسالة غامضة تلاحق رحلته إلى ميامي

Lebanon 24
27-12-2025 | 13:28
نشرت مجموعة الهاكرز الإيرانية "حنظلة" تدوينة لافتة على منصة "إكس" تضمنت نصاً غامضاً يلمّح إلى رحلة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على متن طائرة تابعة لشركة "زيون وينغ" إلى ميامي، من دون الإشارة إلى أي إجراء فعلي أو إعلان عن خطوة محددة.

وجاء في التدوينة: "بينما ترتفع "بوابة رحلة بي بي" فوق السحاب، تتحرك تيارات خفية بهدوء بين المراقبين والمُراقَبين.. تتزايد طبقات الحماية مع تطور الرحلة، ولكن في بعض الأحيان، تنطلق الأسرار أيضا... بيبي، يبدو أنك تحمل معك بعض التذكارات المثيرة للاهتمام هذه المرة.. تيك توك.. تيك توك". وأرفقت المجموعة في التدوينة تاريخ الأحد 28 كانون الأول 2025، ووقتاً عند 7:30 مع التنصيص على توقيت "غرينتش +2" (+2).

وفي ختام الرسالة، نشرت المجموعة سلسلة من الأرقام والأحرف "OTcyNTA0MjI2NjU1"، وأرفقتها بصورة مولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لنتنياهو وهو يمسك برأسه وكأنه اطلع على خبر مزعج.

وتزامنت التدوينة مع اقتراب توجه نتنياهو إلى الولايات المتحدة يوم الأحد، حيث يلتقي الرئيس دونالد ترامب في فلوريدا في اليوم التالي. وبحسب النص، ستكون هذه الزيارة الخامسة لنتنياهو إلى الولايات المتحدة للقاء ترامب هذا العام، وتأتي بينما تسعى إدارة ترامب والوسطاء الإقليميون للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس في قطاع غزة. (روسيا اليوم)
الولايات المتحدة

دونالد ترامب

روسيا اليوم

الإسرائيلي

الإيرانية

الإيراني

إسرائيل

دونالد

