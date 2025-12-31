تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
بالصور والفيديو... أوّل دولة في العالم استقبلت العام الجديد

Lebanon 24
31-12-2025 | 06:09
استقبلت نيوزيلاندا العام الجديد 2026، بإطلاق الألعاب الناريّة.
 
 
وشهد برج "سكاي تاور" في مدينة أوكلاند، عرضا ضخما للألعاب النارية وعروضا ضوئية جذبت آلاف السكان والسياح.
 
 
كما أُقيمت حفلات موسيقية وعروض فنية في الواجهات البحرية والساحات العامة.
 
وفي العاصمة ويلينغتون ومدن أخرى مثل كرايستشيرش ودنيدن، نظمت إحتفالات شعبية شملت عروضاً ومهرجانات في الهواء الطلق.
 
 
 
 
 
 
