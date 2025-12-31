بالصور والفيديو... أوّل دولة في العالم استقبلت العام الجديد

happy new year from Queenstown, New Zealand! The Kiwis, welcomed2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ in spectacular fashion! 🎆#happynewyear #newyear #2026 pic.twitter.com/6299dFTu3m
— EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 31, 2025
#WATCH | New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the #NewYear2026 with fireworks.
(Source: TVNZ via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/vybFTrAjeR
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
