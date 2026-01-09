تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

في منشور.. برّاك يعلّق على أحداث سوريا!

Lebanon 24
09-01-2026 | 01:07
رحب المبعوث الأميركي إلى سوريا توم برّاك بالهدنة المؤقتة التي تم التوصل إليها في حلب، مؤكدا "أننا نعمل جاهدين على تمديد هذه الهدنة لما بعد الموعد النهائي المحدد عند التاسعة صباحا".
ونشر برّاك عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس" قائلاً: "ترحب الولايات المتحدة بوقف إطلاق النار المؤقت الذي تحقق الليلة الماضية في حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود في مدينة حلب، وتعرب عن امتنانها العميق لجميع الأطراف، الحكومة السورية، وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية "قسد"، والسلطات المحلية، وقادة المجتمع، على ما أبدوه من ضبط للنفس وحسن نية أسهما في إنجاح هذا التوقف الحيوي".

وأعرب عن أمله في أن "يحمل هذا الأسبوع نهاية أكثر هدوءا واستقرارا، وأن يفتح المجال أمام حوار أوسع وأعمق"، مضيفا: "وفي أوقات الأزمات، غالبا ما تبرز رؤية أوضح للمسارات الممكنة. وتمثل هذه الهدنة بداية العمل الضروري لتوجيه المسارات المتعددة في سوريا، سواء على مستوى مجتمعاتها أو دول الجوار، نحو طريق مشترك يقود إلى الأمن، والشمول، والسلام الدائم".

وأشار إلى أنه "قد تعترض هذا الطريق بعض التحديات، إلا أن وجهتنا المشتركة تفضل بوضوح التعاون على المواجهة"، مشددا على "أننا نعمل بشكل مكثف على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار هذا، وعلى ترسيخ روح التفاهم المصاحبة له، إلى ما بعد الموعد النهائي المحدد عند الساعة التاسعة من صباح اليوم".


