Najib Mikati
عربي-دولي

ليندسي غراهام يطلق أخطر رسالة لإيران: كابوسكم يقترب من نهايته

Lebanon 24
10-01-2026 | 16:38
قال السيناتور الجمهوري الأميركي ليندسي غراهام إن "كابوس الشعب الإيراني الطويل يقترب من نهايته"، مشيدًا بما وصفه بشجاعة الإيرانيين وإصرارهم على إنهاء القمع الذي يعيشونه.

وفي منشور على منصة "إكس"، أشار غراهام إلى أن تحركات المحتجين في إيران لفتت انتباه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وكل من يؤمن بالحرية، معتبرًا أن دعوة ترامب إلى "جعل إيران عظيمة من جديد" تعني، بحسب تعبيره، ضرورة انتصار المتظاهرين على نظام "آيات الله".

وأضاف غراهام أن الرئيس ترامب يدرك أن إيران "لن تكون عظيمة أبداً في ظل استمرار سيطرة آيات الله وأتباعهم"، موجّهًا رسالة دعم إلى الإيرانيين الذين يشاركون في الاحتجاجات.

وختم السيناتور الأميركي بالقول: "إلى كل من يضحّي داخل إيران، بارككم الله… المساعدة في الطريق".
 
