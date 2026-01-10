ليندسي غراهام يطلق أخطر رسالة لإيران: كابوسكم يقترب من نهايته

TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom.
When President trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over… https://t.co/CapdTrbGhk
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2026
