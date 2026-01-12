تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترامب يُهاجم مراسلة: "يا له من سؤال غبيّ" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-01-2026 | 05:13
A-
A+
Doc-P-1467321-639038170364859934.jpg
Doc-P-1467321-639038170364859934.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
هاجم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، مراسلة شبكة "سي ان ان"، خلال حديث صحافيّ على متن الطائرة الرئاسية.
 
 
واعتبر ترامب سؤال المراسلة المتعلّق بإيران بـ"الغبيّ".
 
 
وسُئِلَ عما إذا كان يعتقد أن إيران تأخذ تهديداته على محمل الجدّ، فأجاب: "أعتقد ذلك، أليس كذلك، CNN؟".

وعاد ترامب ليكرر السؤال بأسلوب ساخر: "هي تقول، CNN، هل تعتقد أنهم يأخذون تهديدك على محمل الجدّ؟ ألن تقول إنهم يفعلون ذلك بعد كل الأمور التي فعلناها؟ يا له من سؤال غبيّ". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
البيت الأبيض يدافع عن ترامب بعد وصفه مراسلة بـ"الخنزيرة"
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/01/2026 14:39:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب ينفعل على مراسلة "ABC" دفاعًا عن السعودية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/01/2026 14:39:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادث غير متوقع.. طائر يهاجم مراسلة على الهواء (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/01/2026 14:39:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
سؤال من أيوب الى الحكومة يتعلّق بمجمع سكنيّ لـ"حزب الله" في الهرمل
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/01/2026 14:39:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

على متن الطائرة

دونالد ترامب

روسيا اليوم

سي ان ان

baghdadi

دونالد

elissa

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
07:27 | 2026-01-12
Lebanon24
07:22 | 2026-01-12
Lebanon24
07:00 | 2026-01-12
Lebanon24
07:00 | 2026-01-12
Lebanon24
06:54 | 2026-01-12
Lebanon24
06:39 | 2026-01-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24