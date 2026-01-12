ترامب يُهاجم مراسلة: "يا له من سؤال غبيّ" (فيديو)

CNN: Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously? @POTUS: "Wouldn't you say that they probably do at this point, after going through it for years with me?... Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out... What a stupid question." pic.twitter.com/KKeQG12JLT
— Melissa Redpill - Freedom Force (@MelissaRedpill) January 12, 2026
