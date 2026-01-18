رعبٌ في الهند... فيل قتل 22 شخصاً بينهم أطفال والسكان تركوا منازلهم!

A wild elephant entered a village in Erode's Sathyamangalam at midnight, attacking homes and breaking a shed with its trunk while on a rampage as the scared residents tried to shoo it back away. #DTNext #TamilNadu #Erode #Damage #Elephant #WildElephant #Wildlife pic.twitter.com/sts8SxpDtC
— DT Next (@dt_next) January 18, 2026
