Najib Mikati
reports about lebanon أخباري
عربي-دولي

رعبٌ في الهند... فيل قتل 22 شخصاً بينهم أطفال والسكان تركوا منازلهم!

Lebanon 24
18-01-2026 | 06:51
اضطر قرويون في ولاية جهارخاند الهندية إلى النوم على أسطح المنازل أو ترك مساكنهم المؤقتة خوفا من فيل هائج تسبب في مقتل 22 شخصا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

ويظل الفيل، وهو ذكر صغير يمتلك نابا واحدا، طليقا في منطقة غرب سينجبوم على بعد حوالي 730 ميلاً شرق العاصمة دلهي.

ويعتقد وفقا لصحيفة "الديلي ميل"، أن موجة العنف التي بدأها في الأول من كانون الثاني مرتبطة بفترة التزاوج لدى الأفيال، المعروفة باسم "موست"، والتي تزيد فيها العدوانية والرغبة الجنسية وقد تستمرّ حتى 20 يوما.

ومن بين الضحايا، أربعة أطفال، بينهم رضيع يبلغ من العمر ثمانية أشهر. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
 
 
 
فيل شرس يقتل 20 شخصاً
الإخبارية السورية: مقتل 11 شخصا بينهم نساء وأطفال جراء قصف إسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق ولا يزال هناك قتلى وجرحى عالقون تحت الأنقاض
مقتل 22 شخصا على الأقل بحادث قطار في تايلاند
مقتل 10 سودانيين بينهم 7 أطفال باستهداف لمسيّرة في الأبيض شمال كردفان
