عربي-دولي

قبل انطلاق محادثات إيران.. أميركا تنشر فيديو لحاملة طائرات شاهدوه

Lebanon 24
06-02-2026 | 01:41
قبل انطلاق محادثات إيران.. أميركا تنشر فيديو لحاملة طائرات شاهدوه
قبل انطلاق محادثات إيران.. أميركا تنشر فيديو لحاملة طائرات شاهدوه photos 0
نشرت القيادة المركزية في الجيش الأميركي، مقطع فيديو بالفاصل الزمني، من على متن حاملة طائرات وذلك عشية انطلاق مفاوضات مع إيران، الجمعة.

وقبل انطلاق المحادثات بالغة الأهمية مع الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، صرّح وزير الخارجية الإيراني، عباس عراقجي، بأن بلاده "تدخل في العمل الدبلوماسي بوعي كامل وذاكرة راسخة لما حدث خلال العام الماضي".

وكتب عراقجي في تدوينة عبر صفحته على منصة إكس: "ننخرط في العمل بحسن نية ونتمسك بحقوقنا".

وتابع عراقجي: "يجب الوفاء بالالتزامات. فالمساواة والاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة ليست مجرد شعارات، بل هي ضرورة وأساس لاتفاق دائم".

وتُعدّ هذه المحادثات أول اجتماع رسمي بين الجانبين منذ قصف الولايات المتحدة للمواقع النووية الإيرانية العام الماضي، وتأتي وسط تصاعد التوترات.
