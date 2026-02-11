تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

اختفاء والدة إعلامية يشغل أميركا.. والـFBI ينشر صوراً من ليلة خطفها

Lebanon 24
11-02-2026 | 01:37
اختفاء والدة إعلامية يشغل أميركا.. والـFBI ينشر صوراً من ليلة خطفها
تحقق السلطات الأميركية في اختفاء نانسي جوثري منذ نحو أسبوع وكشفت عن أول صور من كاميرا مراقبة تظهر رجلاً ملثما في مدخل منزلها في الليلة التي اختفت فيها، في الوقت الذي كثفت قوات إنفاذ القانون وأسرتها الدعوات للسكان لتقديم المساعدة بعد أكثر من أسبوع من البحث.
 
 
 
ولم تحدد السلطات التي تبحث عن والدة مقدمة برنامج "توداي" سافانا جوثري أي مشتبه بهم أو أشخاصاً مثيرين للاهتمام في هذه القضية. كما لم يتضح ما إذا كانت نانسي جوثري لا تزال حية.

ونشر مدير مكتب التحقيقات الاتحادي (إف. بي. آي.") الصور عبر منصة "إكس" أمس الثلاثاء.

وكتب باتل: "تمت استعادة الفيديو من بيانات متبقية في الأنظمة الخلفية"، مشيراً إلى أن الصور أظهرت "عنصراً مسلحاً يبدو أنه تلاعب بالكاميرا المثبتة في الباب الأمامي لمنزل نانسي جوثري صباح يوم اختفائها".

وأظهر مقطع الفيديو الذي نشره مكتب التحقيقات الاتحادي شخصاً يحمل حقيبة ظهر، ويرتدي قميصاً طويل الأكمام وبنطلوناً يمشي حتى الباب ويحاول إخفاء كاميرا بقفاز قبل أن يستدير للخلف، وينتزع بعض النباتات ثم يضعها أمام الكاميرا.
 
