Najib Mikati
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد لقائه روبيو.. نتنياهو يعلن انضمام إسرائيل إلى "مجلس السلام" في غزة

Lebanon 24
11-02-2026 | 23:38
بعد لقائه روبيو.. نتنياهو يعلن انضمام إسرائيل إلى مجلس السلام في غزة
أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أمس الأربعاء ان إسرائيل ستنضم إلى مبادرة "مجلس السلام" التي أطلقها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب.

وجاء إعلان نتنياهو خلال زيارته إلى واشنطن حيث اجتمع مع ترامب ووزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو.

وبعد لقائه مع روبيو أمس الأربعاء، كتب نتنياهو على إكس أنه "وقع على انضمام إسرائيل عضوا في (مجلس السلام)".
 
 
 
وأجاز قرار مجلس الأمن، الذي تم تبنيه في منتصف تشرين الثاني الماضي، للمجلس والدول العاملة ‌معه إنشاء قوة استقرار ‌دولية في غزة، حيث بدأ وقف إطلاق نار هش في تشرين الأول بموجب خطة ترامب التي وقعت عليها إسرائيل وحركة "حماس".

وبموجب الخطة، من المفترض أن يشرف المجلس على الحكم المؤقت للقطاع الفلسطيني.

وأكد ترامب بعد ذلك أن المجلس برئاسته سيتم توسيعه ‌لمعالجة النزاعات العالمية.

وسيعقد المجلس أولى اجتماعاته في ‌19 شباط ⁠في واشنطن لبحث جهود إعادة إعمار غزة.

مواضيع ذات صلة
نتنياهو يقبل دعوة ترامب للانضمام إلى "مجلس السلام" الدولي
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/02/2026 11:04:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
باكستان: نقبل دعوة الانضمام إلى "مجلس السلام" لتحقيق سلام دائم في غزة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/02/2026 11:04:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مدريد رفضت دعوة ترامب للانضمام إلى "مجلس السلام" في غزة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/02/2026 11:04:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
البحرين تقبل دعوة ترامب للانضمام إلى "مجلس السلام" في غزة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/02/2026 11:04:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي

وزير الخارجية

دونالد ترامب

مجلس الأمن

الإسرائيلي

بنيامين

