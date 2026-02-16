حادث إطلاق نار خلال مباراة هوكي في أميركا.. وسقوط قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)

BREAKING: Shooting at a hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
At least one female victim confirmed dead along with the suspected shooter. Multiple others have been hospitalized with serious injuries.
