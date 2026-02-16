تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
الرئيسية
عربي-دولي

حادث إطلاق نار خلال مباراة هوكي في أميركا.. وسقوط قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-02-2026 | 23:28
حادث إطلاق نار خلال مباراة هوكي في أميركا.. وسقوط قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)
حادث إطلاق نار خلال مباراة هوكي في أميركا.. وسقوط قتلى وجرحى (فيديو) photos 0
توفي 3 أشخاص في حادث إطلاق نار، وقع أمس الإثنين، داخل ساحة تزلج على الجليد خاصة برياضة "الهوكي" في ولاية رود آيلاند الأميركية.

وكانت تقارير إعلامية أفادت بأن المتشبه به في حادث إطلاق النار من بين القتلى، كما أصيب أربعة آخرين.
 
 
 
 
 
وذكرت التقارير أن إطلاق النار وقع في صالة دنيس إم. لينش في باوتكيت خلال مباراة هوكي بين كوفنتري و بلاكستون فالي.
وعلّق مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي على الحادث قائلا: "نحن على علم بالحادث ونتعاون مع شركائنا. ونحيلكم إلى السلطات المحلية لأي معلومات إضافية".

من جانبه، قال حاكم رود آيلاند، دان ميكّي، إن مكتبه يراقب مستجدات الحادث.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام أميركية عن رئيسة شرطة باوتكيت، تينا غونكالفيس، قولها إن إحدى القتلى على الأقل كانت امرأة، بينما كان المشتبه به رجلا، ويبدو أن الحادثة ناجمة عن "خلاف عائلي".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول من البث المباشر للمباراة توقف اللعب في مباراة الهوكي بعد أصوات إطلاق نار كثيف، بدت وكأنها قادمة من مكان ما في المدرجات.

