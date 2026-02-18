بالفيديو: تصادم مروع بين أكثر من 30 مركبة.. عاصفة ترابية تحوّل الطريق إلى فخ

Dust Storm and 30+ vehicles pile up and crash on I-25 just south of Pueblo, CO. Via Shawn McQuinn, Contact https://t.co/vq1tbQcW3G to license. #COWX #pileup #duststorm #crash pic.twitter.com/jW3jiEJi7z
— StormChasingVideo (@StormChasingVid) February 17, 2026
Dust Storm and 30+ vehicles pile up and crash on I-25 just south of Pueblo, CO. Via Shawn McQuinn, Contact https://t.co/vq1tbQcW3G to license. #COWX #pileup #duststorm #crash pic.twitter.com/jW3jiEJi7z
At least four people have died in a crash involving about 30 vehicles south of Pueblo on Interstate 25. Colorado State Patrol said that both semis and personal vehicles were involved in the crash. https://t.co/2Zqmezds0K pic.twitter.com/hy5VQCXmnA
— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) February 17, 2026
At least four people have died in a crash involving about 30 vehicles south of Pueblo on Interstate 25. Colorado State Patrol said that both semis and personal vehicles were involved in the crash. https://t.co/2Zqmezds0K pic.twitter.com/hy5VQCXmnA