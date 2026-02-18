تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: تصادم مروع بين أكثر من 30 مركبة.. عاصفة ترابية تحوّل الطريق إلى فخ

Lebanon 24
18-02-2026 | 00:39
بالفيديو: تصادم مروع بين أكثر من 30 مركبة.. عاصفة ترابية تحوّل الطريق إلى فخ
لقي 4 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب العشرات في حادث تصادم جماعي شمل أكثر من 30 مركبة على طريق سريع في ولاية كولورادو الأميركية، بعدما تسببت عاصفة ترابية في انعدام الرؤية أمام السائقين.

ووفقًا لشرطة الولاية، وقع الحادث الثلاثاء قرابة الساعة 10 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي على الطريق السريع رقم 25 جنوب مدينة بويبلو.
وأوضحت أن الرياح العاتية أثارت سحبا كثيفة من الغبار، ما أدى إلى ظاهرة "انعدام الرؤية البني" حيث يجد السائقون أنفسهم فجأة وسط ظروف رؤية شبه معدومة.
عربي-دولي

منوعات

الطريق السريع

جنوب مدينة

على الطريق

كولورادو

بويبلو

رابية

الري

لايت

