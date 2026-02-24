تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كان يقف مقابل ترامب مباشرة.. طرد نائب خلال خطاب حالة الاتحاد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-02-2026 | 23:21
كان يقف مقابل ترامب مباشرة.. طرد نائب خلال خطاب حالة الاتحاد (فيديو)
كان يقف مقابل ترامب مباشرة.. طرد نائب خلال خطاب حالة الاتحاد (فيديو) photos 0
خلال إلقاء الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب خطاب حالة الاتحاد أمام الكونغرس، رفع نائب ديمقراطي من أصل إفريقي لافتة كتب عليها "السود ليسوا قرودا" قبل أن يتم اقتياده خارج القاعة.

وكان آل غرين النائب عن ولاية تكساس،  يقف مقابل ترامب مباشرة عندما رفع اللافتة قبيل إخراجه من مبنى الكونغرس، بينما كان بالإمكان سماع هتافات "أميركا أميركا أميركا".
 
 
وسبق أن طرد غرين من مبنى الكابيتول قبل عام بعد ترديده هتافات معارضة لترامب في موقف مشابه.

