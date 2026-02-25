تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
رمضانيات آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
رمضانيات politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

رسالة من "CIA" إلى الإيرانيين بالفارسية: نريد مساعدتكم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-02-2026 | 03:25
A-
A+
رسالة من CIA إلى الإيرانيين بالفارسية: نريد مساعدتكم (فيديو)
رسالة من CIA إلى الإيرانيين بالفارسية: نريد مساعدتكم (فيديو) photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
نشرت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية "CIA" رسالة باللغة الفارسية على منصة "أكس"، دعت فيها إيرانيين إلى التواصل معها "بشكل آمن" عبر الإنترنت، مرفقة بفيديو يشرح وسائل اتصال مشفّرة. وتضمّنت الرسالة عبارة تفيد بأن الوكالة "تسمع صوتكم وتريد مساعدتكم".
وتُعد هذه الخطوة من أوضح محاولات الوكالة للتواصل العلني بالفارسية، في سياق رسائل مشابهة استخدمتها أجهزة استخبارات عبر المنصات الرقمية لاستقطاب مصادر محتملة وتقديم إرشادات للتواصل الآمن.

وبحسب تقارير، تأتي الرسالة في ظل توتر متصاعد بين واشنطن وطهران واضطرابات داخلية في إيران، فيما سبق للوكالة أن نشرت في تشرين الأول 2024 مواداً باللغات الصينية والكورية والفارسية تتعلق بطرق التواصل الآمن. (ِAP)
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
باللغة الفارسية.. دعوة من الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الإيرانيين
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/02/2026 13:51:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
CIA تنشر فيديو إرشادي للمعارضين الإيرانيين للتواصل بأمان
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/02/2026 13:51:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رسالة تطمين ايرانية لـ"حزب الله"
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/02/2026 13:51:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رسالة من "مُتقاعدي الجمارك" إلى بري: "بدنا ياها منّك"
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
25/02/2026 13:51:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

international english

الإيراني

الكورية

الصينية

واشنطن

إنترنت

طهران

إيران

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06:44 | 2026-02-25
Lebanon24
06:16 | 2026-02-25
Lebanon24
06:07 | 2026-02-25
Lebanon24
05:55 | 2026-02-25
Lebanon24
05:54 | 2026-02-25
Lebanon24
05:32 | 2026-02-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24