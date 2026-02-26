تدخل ترامب يطلق سراح طالبة أذربيجانية أوقفتها "الهجرة" في جامعة كولومبيا

Just got off the phone with President Trump.
In our meeting earlier, I shared my concerns about Columbia student Elmina Aghayeva, who was detained by ICE this morning.
He has just informed me that she will be released imminently. https://t.co/rvmTWpq83r
— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 26, 2026
