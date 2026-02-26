تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

تدخل ترامب يطلق سراح طالبة أذربيجانية أوقفتها "الهجرة" في جامعة كولومبيا

Lebanon 24
26-02-2026 | 23:38
تدخل ترامب يطلق سراح طالبة أذربيجانية أوقفتها الهجرة في جامعة كولومبيا
أفرجت سلطات الهجرة الأميركية (ICE) عن الطالبة الأذربيجانية إلمينا أغاييفا، طالبة السنة النهائية في جامعة كولومبيا، بعد ساعات من توقيفها داخل سكن الجامعة، إثر تدخل رئيس بلدية نيويورك زهران ممداني الذي أثار قضيتها مع الرئيس دونالد ترامب .

اقتحم عناصر من وزارة الأمن الداخلي (DHS) صباح الخميس سكن الطالبة في الحرم الجامعي، حيث أوقفوها بعد أن ادعوا البحث عن "شخص مفقود" للدخول إلى المبنى، وفق ما أفادت رئيسة الجامعة المؤقتة كلير شيبمان . وأكدت شيبمان أن عناصر الأمن الفيدراليين "استخدموا تمثيلاً مضللاً" للوصول إلى السكن.

وبعد لقاء ممداني مع ترامب في واشنطن، كتب رئيس البلدية على منصة "إكس" أنه أثار مخاوفه بشأن الطالبة، وأن الرئيس أكد له أنه سيتم الإفراج عنها "فوراً". وبعد دقائق، نشرت أغاييفا على وسائل التواصل أنها استقلت سيارة أجرة في طريقها إلى المنزل، معبرة عن امتنانها لكل من ساندها.

تدرس أغاييفا تخصصي علم الأعصاب والعلوم السياسية في كلية الدراسات العامة بجامعة كولومبيا . وأشارت وزارة الأمن الداخلي إلى أن تأشيرتها الدراسية ألغيت في عام 2016 خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما بسبب عدم انتظامها في حضور المحاضرات ، مؤكدة أنها لا تملك أي طلبات أو استئنافات معلقة.

يأتي هذا الحادث في إطار حملة فيدرالية أوسع على الهجرة شهدت توقيف عدة طلاب جامعيين، ويذكر بحالات سابقة في جامعة كولومبيا شملت طلاباً مشاركين في الاحتجاجات المؤيدة للفلسطينيين. (روسيا اليوم)
عربي-دولي

منوعات

الرئيس دونالد ترامب

دونالد ترامب

إدارة الرئيس

باراك أوباما

روسيا اليوم

دارة الرئيس

نيويورك

دونالد

