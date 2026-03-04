فضيحة رضا بهلوي في مكالمة فيديو مزيفة

🇷🇺🇮🇷 MUST WATCH! Famous Russian Pranksters Troll Reza Pahlavi!



Vovan & Lexus, posing as advisers to Germany’s Chancellor Merz contacted him, one introducing himself as “Adolf” and even appearing on camera dressed to resemble Adolf Hitler. Despite the obvious absurdity, Pahlavi… pic.twitter.com/1JZuWEKqYV