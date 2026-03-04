تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

فضيحة رضا بهلوي في مكالمة فيديو مزيفة

Lebanon 24
04-03-2026 | 13:11
فضيحة رضا بهلوي في مكالمة فيديو مزيفة
تداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو يظهر رضا بهلوي، نجل شاه إيران السابق، خلال مكالمة مصوّرة تبيّن لاحقاً أنها خدعة نفّذها متصلون روس تظاهروا بأنهم يمثلون مكتب المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس.
 
 
وبحسب الفيديو المتداول، تحدث المتصلون بلهجة روسية واضحة، فيما قدّم أحدهم نفسه باسم "أدولف"، وعلى الرغم من ذلك، بدا بهلوي مقتنعاً بأن المكالمة رسمية واستمر في الحديث معهم.
 

وخلال الحوار، ادعى المتصل الذي انتحل صفة مسؤول ألماني أن ألمانيا قد تنضم إلى الولايات المتحدة الاميركية وإسرائيل في قصف إيران، الأمر الذي قوبل برد إيجابي من بهلوي، إذ اعتبر أنه من المهم ألا تبقى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل معزولتين في ما وصفه بـ"الحملة الصليبية" ضد إيران.


وانتشر المقطع بسرعة على المنصات الرقمية، مثيراً موجة واسعة من التعليقات الساخرة بعد أن ظهر بهلوي في الفيديو وهو يتعامل مع الاتصال على أنه حقيقي قبل أن يتبين لاحقاً أنه مكالمة مفبركة أعدّها هاكرز روس.
 
 
رضا بهلوي يطالب ترامب بتدخل عسكري "عاجل" في إيران
السيناتور ليندسي غراهام لنجل شاه إيران رضا بهلوي: المساعدة في الطريق
رضا بهلوي والحظوظ الوهمية
بعد تراجع الاحتجاجات.. رضا بهلوي يدعو الإيرانيين إلى النزول مجددا إلى الشوارع
