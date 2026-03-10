تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
رمضانيات آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
رمضانيات politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. شاهدوا لحظة استهداف السفن الحربية الايرانية

Lebanon 24
10-03-2026 | 17:43
A-
A+
بالفيديو.. شاهدوا لحظة استهداف السفن الحربية الايرانية
بالفيديو.. شاهدوا لحظة استهداف السفن الحربية الايرانية photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
أكدت القيادة الوسطى الأميركية "سنتكوم"، الثلاثاء، عمل قواتها على تقويض قدرة إيران على بسط نفوذه في البحر ومضايقة الملاحة الدولية.
ونشرت "سنتكوم" صورا قالت إنها لاستهداف سفن حربية إيرانية.

وقالت "سنتكوم" في منشور على حسابها في "إكس": "تعمل القوات الأميركية على تقويض قدرة النظام الإيراني على بسط نفوذه في البحار ومضايقة الملاحة الدولية".

وأضافت: "لسنوات، هددت القوات الإيرانية حرية الملاحة في مياه حيوية للأمن والازدهار الأميركي والإقليمي والعالمي".

 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
فيديو مرعب.. شاهدوا لحظة استهداف الضاحية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11/03/2026 01:50:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
انفجارات هائلة.. شاهدوا لحظة قصف مقر القيادة الايرانية
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11/03/2026 01:50:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو... شاهدوا لحظة انهيار المبنى في طرابلس
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11/03/2026 01:50:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو... شاهدوا لحظة حصول الغارة على بلدة قناريت
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11/03/2026 01:50:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

إيران على

الإيرانية

الإيراني

ايرانية

الملاح

الملا

إيران

ايران

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
17:49 | 2026-03-10
Lebanon24
17:34 | 2026-03-10
Lebanon24
17:33 | 2026-03-10
Lebanon24
17:21 | 2026-03-10
Lebanon24
17:13 | 2026-03-10
Lebanon24
17:12 | 2026-03-10
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24