حافلة اقتحمن حواجز أمنية... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حدث قرب البيت الأبيض

A van/car rammed through a barricade near the White House early Wed.
The driver crashed into barriers at Connecticut Ave & H St NW, apprehended by the Secret Service. No injuries reported.
Streets closed: 15th St, E St NW, H St NW (15th-17th). Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ubJOf6wd5N
— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) March 11, 2026
