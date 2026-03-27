إيران تلاحق لاعب كرة قدم شهير

🚨 IRGC threatening Iran’s top national team star.
The IRGC has threatened striker Sardar Azmoun after he posted photos with UAE leaders Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
They warned of prosecution and possible asset seizure, framing the meeting… pic.twitter.com/xH5TYfn3Sb
— The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) March 17, 2026
🚨 IRGC threatening Iran’s top national team star.
The IRGC has threatened striker Sardar Azmoun after he posted photos with UAE leaders Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
They warned of prosecution and possible asset seizure, framing the meeting… pic.twitter.com/xH5TYfn3Sb