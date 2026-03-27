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عربي-دولي

إيران تلاحق لاعب كرة قدم شهير

Lebanon 24
27-03-2026 | 02:03
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إيران تلاحق لاعب كرة قدم شهير
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تتجه السلطات الإيرانية إلى ملاحقة لاعب كرة القدم سردار آزمون قانونياً، ضمن ملف يضم 16 شخصاً تتهمهم بدعم جهات تعتبرها طهران معادية، مع شروعها في إجراءات قد تصل إلى مصادرة ممتلكاتهم.

وبحسب ما أوردته وكالة "فارس"، صدر القرار عن الادعاء العام في محافظة كلستان، ويشمل أشخاصاً يقيم عدد منهم خارج إيران، فيما بدأت عملية حصر أملاكهم تمهيداً لاتخاذ الخطوات القانونية اللازمة.
إيران تقرر مصادرة ممتلكات سردار آزمون ضمن قائمة من 16 شخصا

ويبرز اسم آزمون، الذي سبق له اللعب مع زينيت سان بطرسبرغ وروستوف وروبين كازان في روسيا، بين الأسماء الواردة في هذه القائمة، على خلفية اتهامات مرتبطة بما تصفه السلطات الإيرانية بالتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.

وكان اللاعب قد خرج سابقاً من حسابات المنتخب الإيراني، بعد الجدل الذي أثارته صورة جمعته مع رئيس دولة الإمارات محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، ونائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم.

ويُعد آزمون من الأسماء البارزة التي خاضت تجربة طويلة في الدوري الروسي بين 2013 و2021، حيث أحرز عدة ألقاب، بينها الدوري الروسي أربع مرات، إلى جانب كأس السوبر مرتين وكأس روسيا مرة واحدة.
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