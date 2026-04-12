بالفيديو.. إلقاء القبض على رجل بعدما تسبّب في أضرار لطائرة عسكرية أميركية

🚨📍Shannon Airport
A protester has breached the Airside Perimeter at shannon Airport this afternoon and has hammered(?) and damaged a USAF C-130
Still waiting for details to emerge
It’s understood that Gardaí, Shannon Airport Fire Service and the Defence Forces are dealing… pic.twitter.com/22spCNga7R
— Shauns_Aviation🇮🇪✈️ (@Shauns_Aviation) April 11, 2026
🚨📍Shannon Airport
A protester has breached the Airside Perimeter at shannon Airport this afternoon and has hammered(?) and damaged a USAF C-130
Still waiting for details to emerge
It’s understood that Gardaí, Shannon Airport Fire Service and the Defence Forces are dealing… pic.twitter.com/22spCNga7R