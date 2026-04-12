بالفيديو.. الجيش الأميركي يقتل 5 أشخاص في استهداف قوارب بالمحيط الهادئ

أعلن الجيش الأميركي، الأحد، أنه قضى على 5 أشخاص خلال ضربات استهدفت قوارب يُشتبه في استخدامها لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ.
وبذلك، يرتفع عدد القتلى في الحملة العسكرية الأميركية ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ إلى ما لا يقل عن 168 شخصًا.
Applying total systemic friction on the cartels.
On April 11, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted two lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence… pic.twitter.com/sRXTFYCWXu
— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) April 12, 2026
Applying total systemic friction on the cartels.
On April 11, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted two lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence… pic.twitter.com/sRXTFYCWXu