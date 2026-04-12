تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. الجيش الأميركي يقتل 5 أشخاص في استهداف قوارب بالمحيط الهادئ

Lebanon 24
12-04-2026 | 23:43
A-
A+
بالفيديو.. الجيش الأميركي يقتل 5 أشخاص في استهداف قوارب بالمحيط الهادئ
بالفيديو.. الجيش الأميركي يقتل 5 أشخاص في استهداف قوارب بالمحيط الهادئ photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-

أعلن الجيش الأميركي، الأحد، أنه قضى على 5 أشخاص خلال ضربات استهدفت قوارب يُشتبه في استخدامها لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ.

وبذلك، يرتفع عدد القتلى في الحملة العسكرية الأميركية ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ إلى ما لا يقل عن 168 شخصًا.

ونُفذت الهجمات على قاربين في 11 نيسان، وفقا لما أعلنته القيادة الجنوبية الأمريكية في منشور على منصة "إكس" أرفقته بفيديو جوي للغارات.

وأفاد البيان "قُتل رجلان من إرهابيي المخدرات ونجا واحد في ضربة أولى، وفي ضربة ثانية قُتل 3 آخرون من إرهابيي المخدرات"، دون تقديم أي أدلة على مزاعم تهريب المخدرات.


Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
الإسعاف الإسرائيلي: إصابة 5 أشخاص في تل أبيب ومناطق محيطة بعد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13/04/2026 10:49:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وسائل إعلام إيرانية: مقتل 5 أشخاص في هجوم على منطقة رسالت في طهران
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13/04/2026 10:49:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
عملية أميركية–مكسيكية تضبط أطنانًا من الكوكايين في المحيط الهادئ
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13/04/2026 10:49:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي: إصابة 5 أشخاص إثر سقوط شظايا ورؤوس متفجرة في بلدة جلجولية وسط إسرائيل
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13/04/2026 10:49:29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

القيادة الجنوبية

البحر الكاريبي

المحيط الهادئ

الأمريكية

الكاريبي

أمريكي

جوي ✊

الكار

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:39 | 2026-04-13
Lebanon24
03:38 | 2026-04-13
Lebanon24
03:15 | 2026-04-13
Lebanon24
03:00 | 2026-04-13
Lebanon24
02:57 | 2026-04-13
Lebanon24
02:52 | 2026-04-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24