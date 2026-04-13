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حديث إيراني عن "تفاؤل كبير" بشأن مفاوضات إسلام أباد.. دبلوماسي بارز يكشف

Lebanon 24
13-04-2026 | 02:57
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حديث إيراني عن تفاؤل كبير بشأن مفاوضات إسلام أباد.. دبلوماسي بارز يكشف
حديث إيراني عن تفاؤل كبير بشأن مفاوضات إسلام أباد.. دبلوماسي بارز يكشف photos 0
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قال سفير إيران لدى باكستان رضا أميري مقدم في منشور سابق عبر منصة "آكس" إنّ محادثات السلام التي جرت في إسلام أباد بين أميركا وإيران في نهاية هذا الأسبوع "لم تكن حدثاً عابراً بل مسيرة مستمرة"، مقدماً بذلك وجهة نظر أكثر تفاؤلاً بكثير بشأن المحادثات الأخيرة مقارنة بنائب الرئيس الأميركي جيه دي فانس ومسؤولين إيرانيين آخرين.
 
وفي منشوره، قال أميري: "إن محادثات إسلام أباد ليست حدثاً عابراً، بل هي مسيرة مستمرة، ووضعت الأساس لمسيرة دبلوماسية، قادرة، إذا ما تعززت الثقة والإرادة، على خلق إطار عمل مستدام يخدم مصالح جميع الأطراف".
 
وأكمل: "أودُّ أن أعرب عن امتناني لباكستان، الدولة الشقيقة الصديقة، ولا سيما معالي رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف والمشير عاصم منير، لمبادرتهم الحسنة وجهودهم المبذولة في سبيل إنجاح هذه المحادثات. وبفضل الجهود الدؤوبة التي بذلتها جميع القطاعات في باكستان، بما في ذلك الحكومة والجيش والشرطة وقوات الأمن، لتيسير وإدارة المحادثات، عُقدت في جوٍّ كريم يليق بالضيوف، في بيئة هادئة ومنظمة وآمنة، مع توفير فرص لوجستية متكافئة للجانبين".
 
وختم: "لقد سعى فريق التفاوض الإيراني رفيع المستوى، بكل كرامة وثقة بالنفس وإيمان بالله عز وجل، واهتماماً بشؤون الشعب، إلى إجراء محادثات كريمة من أجل الأمة الإيرانية العظيمة، لضمان وحماية المصالح الوطنية والحقوق المشروعة للشعب".
 
 
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