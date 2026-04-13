حديث إيراني عن "تفاؤل كبير" بشأن مفاوضات إسلام أباد.. دبلوماسي بارز يكشف

The Islamabad Talks is "not an event but a process."
The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties.
I would like to express my gratitude to the… pic.twitter.com/qzCb1xYzPh
— Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 12, 2026
The Islamabad Talks is "not an event but a process."
The Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties.
I would like to express my gratitude to the… pic.twitter.com/qzCb1xYzPh