واشنطن والرباط توقّعان خريطة طريق دفاعية جديدة تمتد لعشر سنوات

I was pleased to meet today at the Pentagon with Mr. Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate for National Defense, and Lieutenant General Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, to sign the new U.S.-Morocco Defense Cooperation Roadmap. This Roadmap… pic.twitter.com/MqYceoccne
— Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby (@USWPColby) April 15, 2026
I was pleased to meet today at the Pentagon with Mr. Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate for National Defense, and Lieutenant General Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, to sign the new U.S.-Morocco Defense Cooperation Roadmap. This Roadmap… pic.twitter.com/MqYceoccne