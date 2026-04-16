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واشنطن والرباط توقّعان خريطة طريق دفاعية جديدة تمتد لعشر سنوات

Lebanon 24
16-04-2026 | 06:21
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واشنطن والرباط توقّعان خريطة طريق دفاعية جديدة تمتد لعشر سنوات
واشنطن والرباط توقّعان خريطة طريق دفاعية جديدة تمتد لعشر سنوات photos 0
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أعلن وكيل وزارة الحرب الأميركية إلبريدج كولبي توقيع خريطة طريق جديدة للتعاون الدفاعي بين الولايات المتحدة والمغرب، خلال اجتماع في مقر البنتاغون بواشنطن، جمعه بالوزير المنتدب المكلف بإدارة الدفاع الوطني عبد اللطيف لوديي، والمفتش العام للقوات المسلحة الملكية الفريق أول محمد بريظ، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الشراكة العسكرية بين البلدين على المدى الطويل، بحسب ما نشره كولبي عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع "إكس".


وأوضح المسؤول الأميركي أن هذه الخارطة ستوجّه العلاقات الدفاعية بين الرباط وواشنطن خلال السنوات العشر المقبلة، مستندة إلى تاريخ ممتد من التعاون يعود إلى نحو 250 عاماً، حين كان المغرب أول دولة تعترف بالولايات المتحدة، في إشارة إلى عمق الروابط السياسية والعسكرية بين الطرفين.


ويأتي توقيع هذه الاتفاقية في سياق تصاعد التعاون الميداني بين البلدين، لا سيما في إطار مناورات "الأسد الإفريقي 2026"، التي تُعد من أكبر التدريبات العسكرية متعددة الجنسيات في القارة.


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