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فيديو لحادث جماعي في أميركا.. سيارات تصطدم ببعضها

Lebanon 24
27-04-2026 | 05:37
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فيديو لحادث جماعي في أميركا.. سيارات تصطدم ببعضها
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شهد سباق ناسكار للسيارات الشهير بالولايات المتحدة الأميركية، أمس الأحد، حادث تصادم جماعي أسفر عن خروج عدد كبير من السيارات من السباق الذي أقيم على حلبة تالاديغا سوبرسبيدواي بولاية ألاباما.
 
 
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة نشرها حساب السباق على منصة "إكس"، بداية الحادث عندما انحرفت إحدى سيارات المقدمة عن مسارها، ما أدى إلى سلسلة تصادمات تحولت سريعا إلى حادث جماعي واسع.

 

وذكر الموقع الرسمي للسباق أنَّ الحادث بدأ عندما تلقى متصدر السباق بوبا والاس دفعة قوية عند نهاية المسار المستقيم الخلفي، ما تسبب في انحراف سيارته، قبل أن تتداخل عدة سيارات في المشهد، لينتهي الأمر بانتشار كثيف للحطام.


وأفاد الموقع بأنَّ 26 سيارة من أصل 40 مشاركة في السباق تضررت جراء الحادث، من بينها سيارة جوي لوغانو، بطل سلسلة كأس ناسكار ثلاث مرات.


ووفق الموقع، توقف السباق مؤقتاً عند اللفة 116 لإزالة الحطام، فيما خضع السائقون الذين لم يتمكنوا من إكمال السباق لفحوصات طبية.


ومن جانبه، قال والاس بعد خضوعه للفحص الطبي: "تعرضنا لحادث قوي، وكانت السيارة غير مستقرة بعض الشيء عند الدفع. للأسف، تسببنا في خروج عدد من السيارات، وعلينا مراجعة ما حدث لتحسين أدائنا". (الجزيرة نت)
 
 
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فيديو هروب جماعي يهز مصر.. والأمن يواصل تحقيقاته
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وسائل إعلام إيرانية: سيارات الإطفاء تتحرك إلى موقع الحادث في وسط العاصمة
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