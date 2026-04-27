فيديو لحادث جماعي في أميركا.. سيارات تصطدم ببعضها

CrashVision: Pretty Much Everyone Wrecked!
📡 What We Know: Major crash happened at Talladega Super Speedway. Bubba Wallace lost control, while leading the pack, and just like that he takes out a huge chunk of the field. pic.twitter.com/YZtuA3DJeK
— John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) April 27, 2026
CrashVision: Pretty Much Everyone Wrecked!
📡 What We Know: Major crash happened at Talladega Super Speedway. Bubba Wallace lost control, while leading the pack, and just like that he takes out a huge chunk of the field. pic.twitter.com/YZtuA3DJeK
Contact at the front of the field!
Many, many cars are collected in this @TALLADEGA incident! pic.twitter.com/ebOpaeiVRm
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2026
Contact at the front of the field!
Many, many cars are collected in this @TALLADEGA incident! pic.twitter.com/ebOpaeiVRm