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عربي-دولي

أمام خلية نحل.. "أحاديث وضحكات" بين الملك تشارلز وميلانيا ترامب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-04-2026 | 06:53
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أمام خلية نحل.. أحاديث وضحكات بين الملك تشارلز وميلانيا ترامب (فيديو)
أمام خلية نحل.. أحاديث وضحكات بين الملك تشارلز وميلانيا ترامب (فيديو) photos 0
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استقبل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وزوجته ميلانيا الملك البريطاني تشارلز الثالث وزوجته كاميلا في واشنطن، في اليوم الأول من زيارة دولة وُصفت بالتاريخية.

وخلال جولة في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض، اطّلع الضيوف على خلية النحل الجديدة التي كُشف عنها الأسبوع الماضي، والتي يُتوقع أن تضيف نحو 30 رطلاً من العسل سنوياً.

وظهر الملك تشارلز، المعروف باهتمامه بالطبيعة وتربية النحل، وهو يتبادل الأحاديث والضحكات مع ميلانيا أثناء تفقد الخلية.
 
 
 
وفي وقت لاحق، توجّه الملك والملكة إلى السفارة البريطانية في واشنطن لحضور حفل حديقة رسمي، حضره عدد من الشخصيات، بينهم الغواص البريطاني توم دالي ولاعبة منتخب إنكلترا إزمي مورغان، إلى جانب مسؤولين سياسيين بارزين مثل السيناتور تيد كروز ورئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون وسلفه نانسي بيلوسي.

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