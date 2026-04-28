أمام خلية نحل.. "أحاديث وضحكات" بين الملك تشارلز وميلانيا ترامب (فيديو)

Having been welcomed to Washington DC by The President and First Lady of the United States, The King and Queen were shown the beehives in the White House gardens.
🐝 The White House beehives were first established in 2009, serving as an enduring feature of the grounds across… pic.twitter.com/NVVDJu4rpV
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 28, 2026
Having been welcomed to Washington DC by The President and First Lady of the United States, The King and Queen were shown the beehives in the White House gardens.
🐝 The White House beehives were first established in 2009, serving as an enduring feature of the grounds across… pic.twitter.com/NVVDJu4rpV