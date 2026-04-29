بالفيديو... تساقط برد بحجم كرة "البيسبول" في أميركا

SWAMPED IN SEVERE ⛈️: A river of mud takes over a yard in southwestern Missouri as severe storms swamped the region. In the neighborhood just outside Springfield, homes and neighborhoods felt the impact of relentless rain. pic.twitter.com/m7EHvl95S3
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 29, 2026
SWAMPED IN SEVERE ⛈️: A river of mud takes over a yard in southwestern Missouri as severe storms swamped the region. In the neighborhood just outside Springfield, homes and neighborhoods felt the impact of relentless rain. pic.twitter.com/m7EHvl95S3
😳 Goodness look at the hail that smashed its way through Springfield, Missouri. Many places like aurora, Billings into SGF had windows on homes and vehicles destroyed!
📸LSC/Sarah Nickerson pic.twitter.com/wgvMoGvACd
— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) April 29, 2026
😳 Goodness look at the hail that smashed its way through Springfield, Missouri. Many places like aurora, Billings into SGF had windows on homes and vehicles destroyed!
📸LSC/Sarah Nickerson pic.twitter.com/wgvMoGvACd