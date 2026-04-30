سنتكوم: مقاتلات إف-16 تقوم بدوريات روتينية في جميع أنحاء المنطقة

A U.S. Air Force crew chief prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. F-16 fighter jets conduct routine presence patrols throughout the region supporting regional security and stability. pic.twitter.com/DFCy6qqy5f
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 30, 2026
A U.S. Air Force crew chief prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. F-16 fighter jets conduct routine presence patrols throughout the region supporting regional security and stability. pic.twitter.com/DFCy6qqy5f