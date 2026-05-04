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بالفيديو... طائرة اصطدمت بعمود إنارة خلال هبوطها في مطار أميركيّ!

Lebanon 24
04-05-2026 | 07:20
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بالفيديو... طائرة اصطدمت بعمود إنارة خلال هبوطها في مطار أميركيّ!
بالفيديو... طائرة اصطدمت بعمود إنارة خلال هبوطها في مطار أميركيّ! photos 0
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فتحت السلطات الاتحادية الأميركية تحقيقًا في حادث اصطدام طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة "يونايتد إيرلاينز"، بعمود إنارة على طريق نيوجيرسي السريع، وذلك أثناء هبوطها في مطار نيوارك ليبرتي الدولي.
 
وهبطت الطائرة، وهي من طراز بوينغ 767، بسلام قادمة إلى الولايات المتحدة من البندقية في إيطاليا، وفقًا لإدارة الطيران الاتحادية
 
وذكرت "يونايتد" أن فريق الصيانة التابع لها يعكف على تقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بالطائرة، وأنه تم سحب الطاقم من الخدمة خلال إجرائها "تحقيقًا صارمًا" في سلامة الطيران. (ارم نيوز)
 
 



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