بالفيديو... طائرة اصطدمت بعمود إنارة خلال هبوطها في مطار أميركيّ!

🚨 JUST IN: A United Airlines Boeing 767 just hit a DELIVERY TRUCK on the highway while attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey
This is INSANE video.
Flight 169, inbound from Italy, landed safely, thank God 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8EWaVL5ApE
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2026
🚨 JUST IN: A United Airlines Boeing 767 just hit a DELIVERY TRUCK on the highway while attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey
This is INSANE video.
Flight 169, inbound from Italy, landed safely, thank God 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8EWaVL5ApE