بالفيديو: ثوران بركان يؤدي إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص في جزيرة اندونيسية

Tourists killed after volcanic eruption in Indonesia
A powerful eruption of Mount Dukono occurred on Halmahera Island in Indonesia. At least three people were killed — two tourists from Singapore and one Indonesian citizen.
The volcano sent a column of ash more than 10… pic.twitter.com/hPl4dmpSOK
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 9, 2026
Tourists killed after volcanic eruption in Indonesia
A powerful eruption of Mount Dukono occurred on Halmahera Island in Indonesia. At least three people were killed — two tourists from Singapore and one Indonesian citizen.
The volcano sent a column of ash more than 10… pic.twitter.com/hPl4dmpSOK