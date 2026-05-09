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بالفيديو: ثوران بركان يؤدي إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص في جزيرة اندونيسية

Lebanon 24
09-05-2026 | 01:30
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بالفيديو: ثوران بركان يؤدي إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص في جزيرة اندونيسية
بالفيديو: ثوران بركان يؤدي إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص في جزيرة اندونيسية photos 0
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تسبب ثوران بركان جبل دوكونو في جزيرة هالماهيرا شرقي إندونيسيا بمقتل 3 متسلقين من بينهم أجنبيان، وفقدان 10 آخرين. 

وكان مسؤول في إحدى وكالات الإنقاذ في إندونيسيا قال لـ"رويترز"، أمس الجمعة، إن السلطات ما زالت تحاول تحديد موقع 3 متسلقين مفقودين، بعد إنقاذ 17 حاصرهم ثوران البركان.

وفي وقت لاحق، أعلنت الشرطة مقتل الثلاثة.

وذكرت وكالة المسح الجيولوجي الإندونيسية أن جبل دوكونو، الواقع في المقاطعة الشمالية في أرخبيل الملوك أو "نورث مالوكو"، ثار صباح أمس الجمعة بالتوقيت المحلي، مطلقا رمادا بركانيا ارتفع لمسافة نحو 10 كيلومترات في السماء.

وقالت رئيسة الوكالة لانا ساريا في ‌بيان، إن الوكالة ‌أبقت مستوى التأهب عند الدرجة الثالثة، وهو أعلى مستوى.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة نشرتها الوكالة سحابة ضخمة من الرماد تتصاعد من فوهة البركان، وتغطي سفوح الجبل.
 
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وانخفض النشاط البركاني في جبل دوكونو ‌العام الماضي، إلا أنه عاد للزيادة ‌مرة أخرى في ⁠نهاية آذار، مع ما يقرب من 200 ثوران بركاني صغير النطاق.

وأكد مسؤولون أن تسلق جبل دوكونو محظور منذ ثوران سابق في 2024.

مواضيع ذات صلة
بالفيديو... ثوران بركان دوكونو في إندونيسيا
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شرق إندونيسيا.. 20 مفقودًا بعد ثوران بركاني مفاجئ
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09/05/2026 10:04:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الشرطة التركية: مقتل 3 أشخاص في حادث إطلاق نار قرب قنصلية إسرائيل في إسطنبول
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09/05/2026 10:04:37 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إعلام إيراني: مقتل 3 أشخاص في هجوم على رامسر شمالي إيران
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