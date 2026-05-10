بالفيديو... طائرة أميركيّة تتزوّد بالوقود في أجواء الشرق الأوسط

While patrolling the skies over the Middle East, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet is refueled a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. The world's greatest military routinely makes critical logistical missions look seamless. pic.twitter.com/H6X4Txlkvt
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 10, 2026
While patrolling the skies over the Middle East, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet is refueled a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker. The world's greatest military routinely makes critical logistical missions look seamless. pic.twitter.com/H6X4Txlkvt