🚨⚡️ JUST IN:
Putin's former teacher hugged him tightly and kissed him—a motherly embrace for the student who became a world leader.
The scene was so moving that the teacher's daughter couldn't hold back her tears. 🇷🇺❤️ pic.twitter.com/c593EIGsfa
— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) May 11, 2026
🚨⚡️ JUST IN:
Putin's former teacher hugged him tightly and kissed him—a motherly embrace for the student who became a world leader.
The scene was so moving that the teacher's daughter couldn't hold back her tears. 🇷🇺❤️ pic.twitter.com/c593EIGsfa