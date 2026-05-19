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بطاقة تحمل ختم البيت الأبيض وتوقيع الرئيس.. ترامب يهدي الشرع عطرا مرفقا برسالة (صورة)

Lebanon 24
19-05-2026 | 23:36
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بطاقة تحمل ختم البيت الأبيض وتوقيع الرئيس.. ترامب يهدي الشرع عطرا مرفقا برسالة (صورة)
بطاقة تحمل ختم البيت الأبيض وتوقيع الرئيس.. ترامب يهدي الشرع عطرا مرفقا برسالة (صورة) photos 0
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قام الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم الأربعاء، بنشر صورة على حسابه في "إكس" لعطر "ترامب فيكتوري" قدمه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب هدية له.

وتظهر في الصورة علبتان من عطر "ترامب فيكتوري" إحداهما حمراء والأخرى سوداء، كتب عليها اسم العطر باللون الذهبي، وأمامهما بطاقة تحمل ختم البيت الأبيض وتوقيع ترامب.
 
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وأرفق الشرع الصورة بمنشور كتب فيه: "بعض اللقاءات تترك أثرا، أما لقاؤنا فقد ترك عبقا مميزا".

وتابع: "نأمل أن تواصل روح ذلك اللقاء في الإسهام بترسيخ علاقة أقوى وأكثر متانة بين سوريا والولايات المتحدة".

وتضمنت البطاقة التي تحمل ختم البيت الأبيض وتوقيع ترامب عبارة: "أحمد، الجميع يتحدث عن الصورة التي التقطناها عندما أهديتك هذا العطر الجميل في حال نفد منك!".

مواضيع ذات صلة
البيت الأبيض: ترامب سيوقّع أمراً يتهم كوبا بالحفاظ على علاقات وثيقة مع حزب الله وإيران
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20/05/2026 08:31:03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
البيت الأبيض: ترامب يوقع مشروع قانون ينهي الإغلاق الجزئي للحكومة
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20/05/2026 08:31:03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب: سأدعو الرئيس اللبناني ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي إلى البيت الأبيض لإجراء أولى المحادثات الجادة بين البلدين
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ترامب: رئيس لبنان ورئيس وزراء إسرائيل قد يلتقيان في البيت الأبيض خلال أسبوع أو أسبوعين
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