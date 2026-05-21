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في أميركا... هكذا خسرت إمرأة مسنّة حياتها داخل مطعم!

Lebanon 24
21-05-2026 | 11:13
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في أميركا... هكذا خسرت إمرأة مسنّة حياتها داخل مطعم!
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تُوفِيَت المسنّة الأميركية أنيتا غرايسون البالغة من العمر 75 عاماً، جراء مشاجرة عنيفة مع موظفي مقهى "تيم هورتنز" في مدينة فورت وين في ولاية إنديانابوليس، بسبب عدم رضاها عن طلبها الذي استلمته من خدمة السيارات.

ووفقًا لتقرير شرطة فورت وين، اقتحمت غرايسون المقهى، وبدأت بتوجيه شتائم وصراخ لموظفة تبلغ من العمر 17 عاماً.

وعندما تدخلت مديرة الوردية البالغة من العمر 20 عاماً، وطلبت منها المغادرة، قامت المسنّة بدفعها ولكمها على وجهها، ما أدى إلى سقوط نظارتها.

وسرعان ما تطور الأمر إلى عراك عنيف؛ حيث أسقطت غرايسون المديرة أرضًا وشبكت أصابعها بشعرها بقوة، لدرجة اقتلاع خصلة كاملة من رأسها، قبل أن يتمكن موظفون آخرون من فض النزاع.
 
وعند وصول الشرطة، كانت غرايسون غائبة عن الوعي مؤقتًا، لكنها استعادت وعيها وجلست لإجراء مكالمة هاتفية.

ومع ذلك، بعد مرور نحو 10 دقائق، انهارت المسنة مجددًا على الأرض، ما استدعى نقلها بشكل عاجل إلى المستشفى بعد محاولات إسعافها، لكنها فارقت الحياة هناك. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
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