في أميركا... هكذا خسرت إمرأة مسنّة حياتها داخل مطعم!

UPDATE: fort wayne Police Release Facts and CCW Video in Tim Hortons death of a 75-year-old woman Investigation
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has released a full timeline and surveillance video from the May 13 incident at Tim Hortons that resulted in the tragic death of… pic.twitter.com/161GfPyP61
— Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) May 19, 2026
UPDATE: fort wayne Police Release Facts and CCW Video in Tim Hortons death of a 75-year-old woman Investigation
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has released a full timeline and surveillance video from the May 13 incident at Tim Hortons that resulted in the tragic death of… pic.twitter.com/161GfPyP61