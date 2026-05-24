بالفيديو.. تفجير يستهدف قطاراً عسكرياً في باكستان

FAH again targeted innocent civilians in Quetta after a powerful explosion struck near a passenger train at Chaman Phatak, causing the train to derail. 🚨🚨
Following the explosion, a fire erupted near the railway track.
Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/78YuXTmom5
— Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) May 24, 2026
FAH again targeted innocent civilians in Quetta after a powerful explosion struck near a passenger train at Chaman Phatak, causing the train to derail. 🚨🚨
Following the explosion, a fire erupted near the railway track.
Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/78YuXTmom5